MOSCOW Oct 28 Polyus Gold International KXZ1q.F, the new UK-based holding company for Russia's biggest gold-miner, has appointed German Pikhoya as its Chief Executive.

Pikhoya was already the CEO of Moscow-listed Polyus Gold , part-owned by Mikhail Prokhorov, which is seeking a full London stock market listing and possible entry into the FTSE 100 index. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)