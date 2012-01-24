MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian gold miner Polyus
Gold, co-owned by Russian presidential hopeful Mikhail
Prokhorov, has selected banks for its planned listing and stock
sale in London, a source familiar with the situation said on
Tuesday.
Polyus has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP
Morgan, VTB Capital and Renaissance Capital, the source
said.
Polyus is seeking to follow in the footsteps of Russian
miners Polymetal, which raised nearly $800 million,
and Evraz, in seeking the greater liquidity and
investor exposure that comes with a full London listing.
"In this difficult market, it is hard to say the timeframe,
but it will probably be in the first six months (of 2012),
closer to the summer," the source told Reuters.
Polyus said in October its free float was around 13-14
percent of outstanding shares, but that needed to be raised to
25 percent for the London Stock Exchange listing. Polyus' market
value is currently around $9.5 billion, meaning it may have to
sell 11-12 percent, or about $1 billion.
Polyus is still waiting for approval from the Russian
government to go ahead with the float, and Prokhorov told
Reuters earlier this month he expected the green light in "the
nearest future".
(Writing by Polina Devitt and Megan Davies, Editing by Mark
Potter)