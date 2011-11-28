Nov 28 Gold miner Polyus Gold's
plans for a premium listing on the London Stock
Exchange have been delayed, after an investment committee
chaired by prime minister Vladimir Putin said it would not
consider approval for the move until 2012.
Polyus, part controlled by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, said in
October it had failed to win approval from the Russian
government for its proposed move to London's prestigious FTSE
100 index because the government commission that evaluates
potential foreign investment in Russia had delayed a decision.
"The issue was not considered today," deputy head Andrei
Tsiganov told reporters. "The Commission decided at its last
meeting to extend the deadline by three months. Those three
months have not expired."
It comes just months after Prokhorov's sudden exit from
Russian politics following an acrimonious clash with the
Kremlin.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Megan Davies;
Editing by John Bowker)