Nov 28 Gold miner Polyus Gold's plans for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange have been delayed, after an investment committee chaired by prime minister Vladimir Putin said it would not consider approval for the move until 2012.

Polyus, part controlled by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, said in October it had failed to win approval from the Russian government for its proposed move to London's prestigious FTSE 100 index because the government commission that evaluates potential foreign investment in Russia had delayed a decision.

"The issue was not considered today," deputy head Andrei Tsiganov told reporters. "The Commission decided at its last meeting to extend the deadline by three months. Those three months have not expired."

It comes just months after Prokhorov's sudden exit from Russian politics following an acrimonious clash with the Kremlin. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by John Bowker)