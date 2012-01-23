MOSCOW Jan 23 Russian gold miner Polyus
Gold, co-owned by Russian presidential hopeful Mikhail
Prokhorov, could sell shares worth $1 billion as part of its
planned premium stock-market listing in London, Bloomberg
reported on Monday.
The company is waiting for approval from the Russian
government to go ahead with the float, and Prokhorov told
Reuters earlier this month he expected the green light in "the
nearest future".
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan have been picked
to arrange the deal, Bloomberg reported, alongside Russian
players VTB Capital and Renaissance Capital.
Polyus is seeking to follow in the footsteps of fellow
Russian miners Polymetal, which raised nearly $800
million, and Evraz, in seeking the greater liquidity
and investor exposure that comes with a full London listing.
A spokesman for Polyus could not be reached for comment.
Prokhorov, worth around $18 billion according to Forbes
magazine, would like to merge Polyus with another major gold
miner after the listing. Canada's Kinross Gold has been
cited by analysts as a possible partner.
Polyus is valued at around $9.5 billion as of Monday's
closing share price.
(Reporting by John Bowker; Editing by David Holmes)