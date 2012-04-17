MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Tuesday its output of the precious metal rose 27 percent, year-on-year, to 328,000 troy ounces in the first quarter of this year.

Production increased due to improved performance by operations at Olimpiada and Kuranakh mines, as well as a steadily increasing contribution from Blagodatnoye mine, Polyus' Chief Executive Officer German Pikhoya said in a statement.

The company sold 345,000 ounces of gold and estimates its first-quarter gold sales will reach $587 million, up from $385 million in the same year-ago period.

Polyus, controlled by businessmen Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, may start up to $1 billion share sale in late April, paving the way for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in March. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)