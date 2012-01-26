(Repeats to add further instrument code for Polyus; also repeats to additional Reuters clients)

Jan 26 Russian gold miner Polyus and precious metals miner Polymetal's owners are considering a possible merger of the two companies, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, pushing shares of Polymetal up 5 percent.

Polyus' part-owner Mikhail Prokhorov said in a recent interview with Reuters that he wants to do a merger deal with a global miner once Polyus has been listed in London. He said there was a list of partners but that he was not involved in any negotiation.

Prokhorov's partner in Polyus is Suleiman Kerimov, who previously part-owned Polymetal but sold it several years ago.

Observers have said that it may be problematic for Polyus to have merger talks while engaged in the listing move to London as it would be under an obligation to disclose the talks.

Polyus recently hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, VTB Capital and Renaissance Capital for its planned listing and stock sale in London, a source familiar with the situation previously told Reuters. [ID: nL2E8CO0QM]

Logical merger partners for Polyus may include Canadian miner Kinross Gold and Polymetal.

Polyus and Polymetal declined comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Melissa Akin and Megan Davies; Editing by David Holmes)