Jan 26 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal has denied it is in talks with gold miner Polyus about a possible merger of the two companies, playing down a media report that had pushed shares of Polymetal up 9 percent.

Bloomberg earlier reported that the owners of the two companies -- two of the biggest gold miners in Russia -- were in negotiations about a tie-up.

"The company would like to confirm that it is not engaged in any discussion with Polyus with regards to a proposed transaction between the company and Polyus," Polymetal said in a statement.

Shares in Polymetal, which acquired a premium London listing last year and entered the blue-chip FTSE 100 index in December, soared by around 9 percent following publication of the report, but were up 3.8 percent at 1210 GMT.

Polyus' part-owner Mikhail Prokhorov said in a recent interview with Reuters that he wants to do a merger deal with a global miner once Polyus has been listed in London, expected to be during the first half of 2012.

He said there was a list of partners but that he was not involved in any negotiation.

Logical merger partners for Polyus may include Canadian miner Kinross Gold, which has operations in Russia and has been tipped by many analysts as a takeover target.

A source familiar with the situation said Polyus has also held merger discussions with Australia's Newcrest Mining and South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti in recent years.

PROBLEMATIC

Prokhorov's partner in Polyus is potash tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, who previously part-owned Polymetal but sold it several years ago.

Polymetal is co-owned by tycoon Alexander Mamut -- owner of British books chain Waterstone's -- Alexander Nesis, and Czech private equity group PPF.

Observers have said that it may be problematic for Polyus to have merger talks while engaged in the listing move to London as it would be under an obligation to disclose the talks.

Polyus recently hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, VTB Capital and Renaissance Capital for its planned listing and stock sale in London, a source familiar with the situation previously told Reuters. [ID: nL2E8CO0QM]

It is waiting for approval from the Russian government before it can go ahead with the move.

The price of gold, widely seen as a safe haven for investors during uncertain economic times, has fallen from record highs of over $1,900 an oz in early Sepember, but remains relatively buoyant at around $1,700 an ounce.

Polyus would join Nord Gold -- recently spun off from steelmaker Severstal -- and Petropavlovsk as Russian gold miners listed in London.

Polyus declined to comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Melissa Akin, Megan Davies and John Bowker; Editing by David Holmes)