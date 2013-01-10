MOSCOW Jan 10 Polyus Gold International Ltd : * Polyus Gold International Limited announces results of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting (EGM) of its principal subsidiary OJSC Polyus Gold, held in Moscow on Dec. 29, 2012 * Declares dividends for the 9 months of 2012 at the rate of 62,95 roubles per

ordinary share of OJSC Polyus Gold * Dividends shall be paid within 60 days upon the date of the resolution