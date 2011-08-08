MOSCOW Aug 8 London-listed Russian gold producer Polyus Gold International POLGq.L has secured funding for a possible buyout of its shares from minority holders.

Its Polyus Gold unit has provided state-run bank VTB with a guarantee for a loan of up to 50 billion roubles ($1.76 billion) for 43 months, Polyus said in a statement dated on Friday.

Polyus may need the funds to buy out the remaining minority holders' 11 percent of shares in Polyus Gold PLZLq.M after its merger with KazakhGold miner, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

Polyus, controlled by businessmen Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, declined to comment.

KazakhGold and Polyus Gold completed their combination on July 26, 2011, as a result of which KazakhGold acquired 89.14 percent of Polyus Gold and was renamed Polyus Gold International.

VTB Capital brokerage said in a note that Polyus may need the funding after Aug. 15, when Polyus Gold International is scheduled to close its second exchange offer to former Polyus' minorities. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Aleksandras Budrys) ($1=28.35 Rouble)