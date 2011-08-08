MOSCOW Aug 8 London-listed Russian gold
producer Polyus Gold International POLGq.L has secured funding
for a possible buyout of its shares from minority holders.
Its Polyus Gold unit has provided state-run bank VTB
with a guarantee for a loan of up to 50 billion
roubles ($1.76 billion) for 43 months, Polyus said in a
statement dated on Friday.
Polyus may need the funds to buy out the remaining minority
holders' 11 percent of shares in Polyus Gold PLZLq.M
after its merger with KazakhGold miner, a source close to the
deal told Reuters.
Polyus, controlled by businessmen Mikhail Prokhorov and
Suleiman Kerimov, declined to comment.
KazakhGold and Polyus Gold completed their combination on
July 26, 2011, as a result of which KazakhGold acquired 89.14
percent of Polyus Gold and was renamed Polyus Gold
International.
VTB Capital brokerage said in a note that Polyus may need
the funding after Aug. 15, when Polyus Gold International is
scheduled to close its second exchange offer to former Polyus'
minorities.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Aleksandras Budrys)
($1=28.35 Rouble)