* H1 net $583 million vs forecast $342 million
* Revenue up 1 percent to $1.0 billion
* Adjusted core EBITDA up 50 percent to $589 million
* Sees 2015 output at upper end of forecast range
* Shares up 3 percent, outperform sector
MOSCOW, Aug 20 Polyus Gold, Russia's
largest producer of the yellow metal, said on Thursday its
first-half net profit more than doubled on the back of higher
sales and revaluation gains on derivative financial instruments.
Polyus, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and his
partners, has been supported by its gold price hedging programme
which helped offset lower bullion prices.
Net profit rose to $583 million, beating analysts' average
forecast of $342 million, while adjusted net profit jumped 89
percent from the year before to $432 million.
Polyus said its 2015 production would be closer to the upper
end of its expected range between 1.63 million and 1.71 million
ounces. It also said it would take part in a state tender for
Sukhoi Log in the Irkutsk region of Siberia, one of the world's
largest untapped gold deposits, if it was announced.
Sukhoi Log has remained untapped for half a century and
Russia has been considering selling rights to the deposit for
almost 20 years. "We are expecting news from the regulator and
will apply for the auction in case the licence for the deposit
appears," Chief Executive Pavel Grachev said.
Polyus is also reviewing its project to develop one of the
world's largest untapped deposits, Natalka in Russia's far east,
and plans to provide an update on the project in the autumn.
Its total 2015 capital expenditure is expected to be lower
than in 2014, when it stood at $525 million.
The company's revenue grew 1 percent to $1.0 billion, while
adjusted core earnings or EBITDA rose 50 percent to $589 million
due to the rouble weakening and cost optimisation.
Shares in Polyus were up 3 percent in London, outperforming
a 2 percent rise in the FTSE Gold Mines Index.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Diana Asonova; Editing by David
Holmes)