Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
April 14 Polyus Gold International Ltd -
* Announces today that its subsidiary, CJSC Polyus, has entered into a 5-year committed credit facility agreement with OJSC Sberbank of Russia in amount of up to 36 billion Russian roubles about $1 bln)
* Facility has a bullet principal repayment at end of year 5 with prepayment options for borrower
* Intends to use proceeds for refinancing of its existing loans and for general corporate purposes, including financing of capital investment projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.