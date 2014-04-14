April 14 Polyus Gold International Ltd -

* Announces today that its subsidiary, CJSC Polyus, has entered into a 5-year committed credit facility agreement with OJSC Sberbank of Russia in amount of up to 36 billion Russian roubles about $1 bln)

* Facility has a bullet principal repayment at end of year 5 with prepayment options for borrower

* Intends to use proceeds for refinancing of its existing loans and for general corporate purposes, including financing of capital investment projects