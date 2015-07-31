July 31 Yahoo Inc said on Friday it
agreed to buy fashion start-up Polyvore to help drive traffic
and strengthen its mobile and social offerings.
Yahoo, which did not disclose terms of the deal, said
Polyvore will accelerate its 'Mavens' growth strategy.
The company has been focusing on four areas - mobile, video,
native advertising and social - which it calls Mavens, to drive
user engagement and ad sales as it battles intense competition
from Google Inc and Facebook Inc.
Revenue from Mavens made up about one-third of the company's
total revenue in the quarter ended June 30.
The Mavens portfolio includes BrightRoll, mobile app network
Flurry, mobile ad buying platform Yahoo Gemini and blogging site
Tumblr.
Polyvore, the brainchild of 3 ex-Yahoo engineers, was
started in 2007.
The Mountain View, California-based company allows users to
mix-and-match articles of clothing and accessories and customize
them into "sets".
Polyvore's co-founder and CEO Jess Lee was earlier part of
Google Inc's associate manager program, which Marissa
Mayer headed before joining Yahoo as CEO.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)