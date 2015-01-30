UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 30 * U.S. appeals court says denies bulk of pom wonderful's challenges to federal
trade commission order over alleged misleading advertising * D.c. circuit court of appeals sees no basis to set aside ftc conclusion that
many of pom's ads made misleading or false claims * D.c. circuit upholds ftc order requiring pom to show clinical evidence
linking its products to disease prevention before company can claim a link * D.c. circuit says finds inadequate justification for ftc to require at least
two clinical studies before disease-related claim can be made
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources