Jan 30 * U.S. appeals court says denies bulk of pom wonderful's challenges to federal

trade commission order over alleged misleading advertising * D.c. circuit court of appeals sees no basis to set aside ftc conclusion that

many of pom's ads made misleading or false claims * D.c. circuit upholds ftc order requiring pom to show clinical evidence

linking its products to disease prevention before company can claim a link * D.c. circuit says finds inadequate justification for ftc to require at least

two clinical studies before disease-related claim can be made