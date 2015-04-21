April 21 Jeff Rowbottom, KKR & Co LP's
head of capital markets for the Americas, will resign to join
Israeli venture capital firm Pontifax Group.
Rowbottom will focus on expanding U.S. operations of
Pontifax, which invests in biopharmaceutical companies and
medical devices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an
internal memo sent by Adam Smith, global head of KKR Capital
Markets.
KKR spokeswoman Kristi Huller confirmed Rowbottom's
departure.
Rowbottom, who joined KKR in 2009, previously headed U.S.
high-yield capital markets at Barclays Capital, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
Cade Thompson will head KKR's North American debt capital
markets as Rowbottom departs, Bloomberg reported.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)