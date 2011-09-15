* US appeals court in NY lifts freeze on divorce proceeds
* CFTC, SEC had won freeze on innocent ex-wife's assets
* Ex-spouse Walsh charged in alleged $554 mln Ponzi scheme
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 15 A federal appeals court on
Thursday lifted an asset freeze imposed on a woman whose
divorce proceeds derived in part from her former husband's
alleged $554 million Ponzi scheme.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision came three
months after New York's highest state court ruled that an
ex-spouse could keep ill-gotten gains from a former spouse's
fraud.
That ruling was a defeat for the government, and could
apply to other divorce settlements tinged by a spouse's fraud.
Thursday's decision overturned a Manhattan federal district
judge's August 2009 freeze on $7.59 million of assets held by
Janet Schaberg, who was once married to Stephen Walsh, a former
principal at Greenwich, Connecticut-based WG Trading Co.
Schaberg was not implicated when Walsh and former partner
Paul Greenwood were accused in 2009 by federal prosecutors, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission of running a 13-year Ponzi scheme.
Investigators said the men fleeced charities, pension plans
and others that thought they were investing in a program tied
to the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX index.
Schaberg's 2007 divorce settlement called for Walsh to pay
her $12.5 million biannually through 2020, and for Schaberg to
keep $5 million and condominiums in New York and Florida. The
$7.59 million asset freeze was obtained by the SEC and CFTC.
In a June ruling, the New York state court, also called the
Court of Appeals, said fraud proceeds can constitute marital
property, and that "ex-spouses have a reasonable expectation
that, once their marriage has been dissolved and their property
divided, they will be free to move on with their lives."
The court also said a divorce decree may give an innocent
spouse a right to share in those proceeds, so long as that
spouse acted in good faith and the distribution is fair.
Applying that ruling, the 2nd Circuit said the asset freeze
against Schaberg could not continue, but that the SEC and CFTC
could seek a new freeze on "some or all" marital assets. It
returned the case to the Manhattan district court.
Steven Kessler, a lawyer for Schaberg, said he was
"cautiously optimistic" about the case's ultimate outcome.
"The only issue before the 2nd Circuit was the validity of
the injunction," he said in an interview. "It is now up to the
agencies to negate the presumption that the divorce agreement
fairly and equitably distributed the marital assets."
SEC spokeswoman Florence Harmon and CFTC spokesman Dennis
Holden declined to comment.
Greenwood pleaded guilty in July 2010 to six criminal
charges, and agreed to cooperate in the criminal case against
Walsh, who pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.
The cases are Walsh v. CFTC and Walsh v. SEC, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 09-3742 and 09-3787.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)