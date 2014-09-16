MILAN, Sept 16 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna will ask for two billion euros of funds the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to offer as part of a new long-term loan programme, a source close to the regional lender said on Tuesday.

The source noted that the maximum the bank could request was 2 billion euros.

"We are counting on participating for the full amount at Thursday's operation," the source said.

The first of two targeted long term refinancing operations (TLTRO) by the ECB will be held on September 18.

