Bond index trackers vulnerable to Le Pen currency plan
* Decision Europe: full election coverage cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=72745
MILAN, March 20 Italian mid-sized lender Banco Popolare di Milano will resume paying dividends after paying back 500 million euros of state aid, said the chairman of the bank's management board Andrea Bonomi.
The lender said late on Tuesday it had approved a rights issue of up to 500 million euros to repay bonds subscribed by the state in 2009.
"The capital strengthening will raise our Core Tier 1 ratio above 10 percent and this will allow us to return to pay a dividend," Bonomi told analysts on a conference call.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Decision Europe: full election coverage cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=72745
* Received approval on qualification of Sun Liguo for proposed appointment as president of bank from CBRC Tianjin office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.