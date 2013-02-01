BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
MILAN Feb 1 Shares in Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano jumped 10 percent on Friday on the back of media reports that the mid-tier lender plans to transform itself in a traditional joint stock company from a cooperative bank.
The change of governace would cancel the current rule of "one shareholder, one vote" for cooperative lenders that allows the bank to protect itself from a hostile take over bid.
At 0845 GMT shares in Banca Popolare di Milano are up 10.7 percent at 0.5500 euros.
The bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala', editing by Jennifer Clark)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.