Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
MILAN, March 3 Italy's Banca popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday the European Central Bank had set a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11 percent as a specific capital requirement for the unlisted bank.
The cooperative lender had a CET 1 ratio of 11.34 percent at the end of December. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* France's Suez said on Monday that following an announcement on March 8th of a project to acquire GE Water & Process Technologies together with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, it has successfully priced an offering of 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in senior unsecured notes that constitutes the first step in refinancing the acquisition.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)