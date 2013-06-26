ROME, June 26 Pope Francis announced on Wednesday the creation of a special commission to review the activities of the scandal-plagued Vatican bank to ensure that it operated in "harmony" with the mission of the church.

The appointment of the five-member panel, which includes four prelates and a Harvard professor, is the boldest move yet by Francis to get to grips with the activities of a bank that embarrassed the church for decades.

