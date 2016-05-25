VATICAN CITY May 25 Two board members of the Vatican bank have quit following a disagreement over how the institute should be run, Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi said on Wednesday.

Italian Carlo Salvatori and German Clemens Boersig resigned from the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR) in "recent days", the Vatican said.

"This reflects a divergence of opinion over the management of the institute, but that is normal. It is a particular place," said Lombardi, without giving further details.

Salvatori and Boersig were not immediately available for comment.

They were two of six lay board members who were appointed in 2014, the year after Pope Francis was elected with a mandate to make the scandal-plagued Vatican administration transparent.

They had a five-year mandate and were tasked with cleaning up the bank, which faced accusations of helping its clients launder money and evade taxes.

Earlier this month, IOR Chairman Jean-Baptiste de Franssu said a drive to tighten financial governance had made it "impossible to launder money" at the bank.

Before joining the IOR board, Salvatori had held numerous high-rank positions in the Italian banking industry, including as CEO of Banca Intesa and chairman of Unicredit. Boersig was a former chairman of Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Toby Chopra)