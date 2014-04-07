UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
VATICAN CITY, April 7 Pope Francis has decided that the troubled Vatican bank, which he had in the past not excluded closing, will remain operative and he has approved recommendations for its future, the Vatican said on Monday.
"The (bank) will continue to serve with prudence and provide specialised finiancial services to the Catholic Church worldwide," a statement said.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts