* Book is first aimed at a general readership
* Pope faces stiff resistance from conservatives in Church
* Says people should not be defined only by sexual
identities
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Jan 10 Pope Francis calls in a new
book for Roman Catholic leaders to be compassionate shepherds to
a "wounded humanity", not lofty scholars quick to condemn and
exclude people who don't obey Church teachings.
The book, "The Name of God is Mercy," breaks no new ground
but is a compelling restatement of the themes of Francis' papacy
told in simple, breezy language in a freewheeling conversation
with veteran Italian journalist Andrea Tornielli.
In the 150-page book, Francis also repeats his often-quoted
"Who am I to judge?" statement about homosexuals, saying that
"people should not be defined only by their sexual identities."
The question-and-answer book, to be released on Tuesday,
coincides with the Jubilee Year of Mercy, during which the
world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics are called on to seek
forgiveness and forgive.
In his first book aimed at a general readership, Francis
appears to chastise conservatives in the Church, saying they are
undermining mercy in the name of doctrine.
"The Church does not exist to condemn people but to bring
about an encounter with the visceral love of God's mercy," he
said, adding that "humanity is wounded, deeply wounded".
Francis criticises those in the Church "who are only used to
having things fit into their pre-conceived notions and ritual
purity instead of letting themselves be surprised by reality, by
a greater love or a higher standard."
STIFF RESISTANCE
The Argentine pope, who has called for the Church to reach
out more to people on the margins of society, the suffering and
victims of injustice, has faced stiff resistance from
conservatives in the Vatican who fear that he is undermining
traditional teachings on moral issues.
In particular, he wants the Church to show more compassion
for homosexuals as well as for Catholics who divorced and
remarried outside the Church and are thus banned from receiving
communion.
"We need to enter the darkness, the night in which so many
of our brothers live. We need to be able to make contact with
them and let them feel our closeness, without letting ourselves
be wrapped up in that darkness and be influenced by it," Francis
said.
He warns against pride, hypocrisy and smugness in the
Church. "We must avoid the attitude of someone who judges and
condemns from the lofty heights of his own certainty," he said.
Church leaders should beware "caving in to the temptation of
feeling that we are just or perfect".
In his answer to the one question about homosexuals, Francis
defends his now-famous "Who am I to judge?" remark, made in
2013, saying he was paraphrasing existing Church teaching.
"Before all else comes the individual person, in his
wholeness and dignity. And people should not be defined only by
their sexual tendencies: let us not forget that God loves all
his creatures and we are destined to receive his infinite love,"
he said.
The Church teaches that homosexual tendencies are not sinful
but homosexual acts are.
Rather than making homosexuals feel isolated or abandoned,
he said he preferred "that they stay close to the Lord, and that
we pray all together".
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)