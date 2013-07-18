BUENOS AIRES, July 18 Not even an Argentine
pope's planned return to South America has inspired the
government to loosen strict currency controls for prospective
pilgrims trying to see Pope Francis in neighboring Brazil next
week.
Thousands of young people, many of modest economic means,
plan to travel to Rio de Janeiro for the Catholic Church's World
Day of Youth to greet the Argentine native on his first trip
abroad as head of the Church when he arrives on Monday.
But restrictions on exchanging pesos for Brazilian reais
have complicated their plans and many here say the rules should
have been eased for the occasion.
"The government isn't being reasonable," Buenos Aires-based
Bishop Raúl Martín told Reuters. "Obviously many Argentines were
going to go to Brazil for this."
Martín said some 18,000 youth have officially registered for
the event in Rio, where many will sleep in schools sponsored by
religious organizations and do mission work. He reported
receiving daily phone calls from people with problems changing
money.
Local media estimates some 42,000 Argentines will attend.
Before traveling abroad, Argentines must apply for
permission to exchange pesos with tax regulators. They are asked
details of their travel plans and must present documents,
including details of their salaries, to authorities.
The problem is that many traveling to the World Day of Youth
are too young to work, said Martín, and are being denied reais
because they have no proof of salary. Taking money out of an ATM
machine with a credit card, previously the option of last
resort, is no longer feasible in Brazil as Argentine withdrawals
are restricted in countries that share a border with Argentina.
Argentina's leftist President Cristina Fernandez slapped new
controls on foreign currency purchases just after winning
re-election in October 2011, to try to stop capital outflows.
Difficulty exchanging money has pushed many Argentines to
the black market in search of dollars, and currency venders line
the streets of major cities whispering "change" to passing
pedestrians.
Church leaders, however, do not want to encourage illegal
activity and are simply requesting information from the
government on how young people can legally obtain a limited
amount of Brazilian currency, Martín said.
A spokesman for Argentina's central bank said existing
regulations allow religious institutions to exchange money
directly with the bank, though individuals traveling to see the
pope on their own must apply with tax regulators as usual.
Martín shunned the option of involving churches in currency
exchanges.
"It seems ridiculous to require young people to go to a
priest in order to exchange a small amount of money to go to a
brother nation for a youth fair," he said.