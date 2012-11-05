VATICAN CITY Nov 5 A Vatican court on Monday
heard how Pope Benedict's former butler, who has been jailed for
stealing papal documents, refused to allow technicians to check
his computer for six years before his arrest.
The detail emerged at the first hearing of the trial of
Claudio Sciarpelletti, a computer expert who is charged with
aiding and abetting former butler Paolo Gabriele.
Lawyers told the court Gabriele refused to have his computer
maintained or updated by technicians.
Gabriele was convicted of aggravated theft at a separate
trial last month and sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing
sensitive papal documents and leaking them to the media. He
kept some confidential information on his computer.
Gabriele, one of the pope's closest household assistants,
admitted leaking the documents in what he said was an attempt to
help disclose corruption and "evil" in the headquarters of the
1.2 billion-member faith.
The leaks unleashed one of the biggest crises of Pope
Benedict's papacy, embarrassing the Vatican as it struggled to
overcome a string of child sex abuse scandals involving clerics,
and mismanagement at its bank.
Vatican officials say Sciarpelletti's role was marginal and
expect the trial, in the same small court room, to be speedier
than that of the butler, which lasted only four sessions.
After preliminary arguments, Sciarpelletti's trial was
adjourned until Saturday.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody)