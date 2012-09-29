VATICAN CITY, Sept 29 The court trying Pope Benedict's former butler on charges of aggravated theft ruled on Saturday that the results of a sensitive separate investigation carried out by cardinals for the pope will not be admitted as trial evidence.

At the first hearing of the long-awaiting trial of Paolo Gabriele, charged with stealing and leaking sensitive papal documents alleging corruption in the Vatican, the court rejected a defence request to include the cardinals' probe.

It ruled that the trial will be based only on an investigation by a Vatican prosecutor and Vatican police.

Gabriele, wearing a light grey suit and looking pale but smiling often, did not speak at the first session. He is expected to testify when the trial resumes on October 2. (Reporting by Philip Pullella and Gavin Jones)