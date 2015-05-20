ROME May 20 Pope Francis' top aide on climate
change urged businesses on Wednesday not to let the pursuit of
profit get in the way of protecting the planet.
The remarks came as the Vatican is due to release a papal
encyclical, or formal letter, on the issue.
Cardinal Peter Turkson, who helped draft the encyclical,
said the paper would be presented in the second half of June,
two months before the pope is due to address the U.S. Congress
and a United Nations meeting on sustainable development.
"Our lives must become more sustainable," Turkson told a
conference on economic growth and sustainability organised by
the Vatican and the Netherlands. "This is not just about
business and profits."
Turkson said business had a responsibility to produce "goods
that are good and services that truly serve... and provide a
benefit for others and not just for themselves."
He cited the United States, where now "there are more jobs
in solar energy than in the coal sector."
Pope Francis has said he believes man is primarily
responsible for climate change. Though previous pontiffs have
addressed environmental issues, the encyclical is expected to be
the most thorough papal teaching yet on links between economic
development, poverty reduction and environmental protection.
The pope hopes the encyclical will influence world leaders
to enact sweeping climate change policies at a summit in
December.
The Vatican's recent warnings against climate change have
been criticised by some who say the pontiff risks confusing
people by making it seem that climate change is part of Catholic
faith. They say the pontiff should not wade into
highly-politicised scientific debates.
Turkson defended the pope's activity. He said the point was
not politics, which was a reality of every day life. "The issue
is how much people are aware of scientific data that the climate
is changing."
