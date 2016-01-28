VATICAN CITY Jan 28 There have been 13 popes named Leo in the history of the Roman Catholic Church but perhaps none of them was as famous as the Leo who entered the Vatican on Thursday - Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio, who is known as Leo, was received by Pope Francis, the Vatican said, without giving details.

But the one-line announcement was enough to send photographers and television crews scrambling to stake out the Vatican's gates to try to catch him coming out.

A Vatican spokesman said he believed the audience, which according to the pope's schedule was due to last 15 minutes, was connected their mutual concern about the environment and climate change.

Last week, the 41-year-old Oscar nominee was honoured at the 22nd Annual Crystal Awards held at the World Economic Forum in Davos for his foundation's support of conservation and sustainability projects.

The pope wrote a major Catholic Church document known as an encyclical last year in defence of the environment and has often said that time was running out for mankind to save the planet from the potentially devastating effects of global warming. (Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)