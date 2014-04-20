* ccrowd of at least 150,000 in Vatican area
* Second Easter of Pope's pontificate; Easter is most
important Christian holy day
* Francis calls for peace throughout world; concern for
society's weakest
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, April 20 Pope Francis, in his
Easter address before a huge crowd, on Sunday denounced the
"immense wastefulness" in the world while many go hungry and
called for an end to conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and Africa.
"We ask you, Lord Jesus, to put an end to all war and every
conflict, whether great or small, ancient or recent," he said in
his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message.
Francis, marking the second Easter season of his
pontificate, celebrated a Mass to an overflowing crowd of at
least 150,000 in St. Peter's Square and beyond.
The crowd stretched back along all of Via della
Conciliazione, the boulevard between the Vatican and the Tiber
River.
Speaking under a sunny sky after a midnight rainstorm soaked
the tens of thousands of flowers that bedecked the square,
Francis weaved his message around the suffering of people across
the globe.
He prayed to God to "help us to overcome the scourge of
hunger, aggravated by conflicts and by the immense wastefulness
for which we are often responsible".
Since his election as the first non-European pope in 1,300
years, Francis had made defence of the poor a hallmark of his
papacy, often criticising developed nations and the excesses of
capitalism and consumerism.
The 77-year-old pope, wearing white vestments for the
service, prayed for the protection of those members of society
who are particularly vulnerable to exploitation, abuse and
abandonment - women, children, the elderly and immigrants.
Easter is the most important day on the liturgical calendar
because it commemorates the day Christians believe Jesus rose
from the dead after his crucifixion and the Church sees it as a
symbol of hope, peace and reconciliation among peoples and
nations.
BOLD PEACE NEGOTIATIONS
The pope called on the international community to "boldly
negotiate the peace long awaited and long overdue" in Syria,
where more than 150,000 people have been killed in the civil
war, a third of them civilians. Millions have fled the country.
"We pray in a particular way for Syria, that all those
suffering the effects of the conflict can receive needed
humanitarian aid and that neither side will again use deadly
force, especially against the defenseless civil population," he
said.
Francis asked God to "enlighten and inspire the initiatives
that promote peace in Ukraine so that all those involved, with
the support of the international community, will make every
effort to prevent violence and, in a spirit of unity and
dialogue, chart a path for the country's future".
He also asked for an end to violence in Iraq, Venezuela,
South Sudan and the Central Africa Republic.
Francis appealed for more medical attention for the victims
of the deadly Ebola epidemic in Guinea Conakry, Sierra Leone and
Liberia, and care for those suffering from many other diseases
spread through neglect and dire poverty.
He called for a "halt to the brutal terrorist attacks" in f
Nigeria, an apparent reference to Nigerian Islamist militant
group Boko Haram, which earlier this month abducted some 130
girls from a school in the north of the country.
The Easter Sunday services were the culmination of four
hectic days of Holy Week activities for the pontiff.
Next Sunday, he will canonise Pope John Paul II, who reigned
from 1978 to 2005, and Pope John XXIII, who was pontiff from
1958 to 1963 and called the Second Vatican Council, a landmark
meeting that modernised the Church.
Hundreds of thousands of people are due to come to Rome for
the canonisations, the first time two popes are be made saints
simultaneously and the first canonisations of a pope since 1954.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)