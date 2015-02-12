VATICAN CITY Feb 12 The Vatican is considering
setting up an environmental think tank, a spokesman said on
Thursday, which could influence the opinion of the world's 1.2
billion Roman Catholics on such thorny issues as climate change.
Father Federico Lombardi said the proposal was discussed at
a closed-door meeting of cardinals from around the world who are
at the Vatican to deliberate a reform of the Church's central
administration, known as the Curia.
"We see a growth in the awareness (of environmental
problems) and in the importance of reflection, commitment, and
study of environmental issues and their relation to social and
human questions," he told reporters at a briefing.
Pope Francis has said that man is destroying nature and
betraying God's calling to be stewards of creation.
Last month, he said he believed man was primarily
responsible for climate change and he hoped a U.N. summit in
Paris in November, due to agree a global pact to limit
greenhouse gases, would take a courageous
stand.[IDn:nL3N0UU4R8].
The pope's keenly awaited encyclical, or message to the
whole Church, on the environment is due in early summer.
Lombardi said it would provide guidelines for the Church's
"serious and considerable" commitment to environmental issues.
The spokesman said the environment office would likely come
under a new Curia department grouping justice, peace and charity
issues.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Liisa Tuhkanen and
Ralph Boulton)