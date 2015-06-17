* Official version of encyclical to be released on Thursday
* Pope says climate change mostly man-made, hurts poor most
* Conservatives excoriated pope for delving into science
* Pope wants text to influence U.N. climate change summit
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, June 17 Pope Francis, on the eve
of the most contested papal writing in half a century, said on
Wednesday that all should help to save "our ruined" planet and
asked critics to read his encyclical with an open spirit.
In the highly personal and eloquently written 192-page
"Laudato Si (Be Praised), On the Care of Our Common Home",
Francis dives head on into the climate change controversy, which
has won him the wrath of sceptical conservatives, including two
Catholic U.S. Republican presidential candidates.
On Tuesday, Jeb Bush, a convert to Roman Catholicism, said:
"I don't get my economic policy from my bishops or my cardinals
or my pope".
The document is the Church's most controversial since Pope
Paul VI's 1968 encyclical Humanae Vitae enshrined the Church's
ban on contraception.
Liberal Catholics oppose that ban but most have cheered the
pope's climate change stand. Conservative Catholics tend toward
the opposite stand on the two issues.
Because he has said he wants to influence a key U.N. climate
summit this year, the encyclical further consolidates his role
as a global diplomatic player following his mediation bringing
Cuba and the United States to the negotiating table last year.
The release is timed to preceded his U.S. trip in September,
when he will address the United Nations and the U.S. Congress on
sustainable development.
Most encyclicals are addressed to Catholics but Francis
repeated on Wednesday that he wants a wider audience.
"This home of ours is being ruined and that damages
everyone, especially the poor," he said at his weekly general
audience. "Mine is an appeal for responsibility ... I ask
everyone to receive this document with an open spirit".
CREATION BE PRAISED
A leaked Italian draft was published on Monday by the weekly
L'Espresso. The Vatican has said it was not the final version
but any differences are expected to be cosmetic.
The title is taken from "The Canticle of the Creatures", a
hymn by St. Francis of Assisi in praise of creation. The
Argentine-born pope took his name from the 13th-century saint.
Francis squarely backs scientists who say global warming is
mostly man-made and says developed countries have a particular
responsibility to stem a trend that will hurt the poor the most.
In the document, divided into six chapters, the fist pope
from Latin American says the world could see the destruction of
entire ecosystems this century without urgent action on climate
change.
By making environmental protection a moral imperative,
Francis could spur the world's 1.2 billion Catholics to lobby
policymakers on ecology issues.
Father Thomas Reese, a leading U.S. Catholic commentator,
said it will raise the climate conversation to a new level for
Catholics. "Suddenly, you're not just doing it for the polar
bears, you're doing it for God," he said.
Francis confronts climate change deniers head-on in several
passages in the leaked Italian draft.
He says there is a "very consistent scientific consensus
that we are experiencing a worrying warming of the climactic
system". While there may be other factors such as volcanic
activity and solar cycles, he says, numerous studies have shown
that global warming is caused by greenhouse gases "emitted
mainly because of human activities".
The situation will only worsen unless there was a shift away
from "a model of development based on the intensive use of
fossil fuels, which is at the centre of the world energy
system".
He says so-called carbon credits are not effective and
access to drinkable and secure water is an essential human
right. He also condemns the disproportionate use of natural
resources by some countries.
"Reducing greenhouse gases requires honesty, courage and
responsibility, particularly by the most powerful and most
polluting nations," he says, according to the leaked text.
