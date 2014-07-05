CAMPOBASSO, Italy, July 5 Pope Francis called
for more respect for nature on Saturday, branding the
destruction of South America's rain forests and other forms of
environmental exploitation a sin of modern times.
In an address at the university of Molise, an agricultural
and industrial region in southern Italy, Francis said the Earth
should be allowed to give her fruits without being exploited.
"This is one of the greatest challenges of our time: to
convert ourselves to a type of development that knows how to
respect creation," he told students, struggling farmers, and
laid-off workers in a university hall.
"When I look at America, also my own homeland (South
America), so many forests, all cut, that have become land ...
that can longer give life. This is our sin, exploiting the Earth
and not allowing her to her give us what she has within her,"
the Argentine pope said in unprepared remarks.
Francis, who took his name from Francis of Assisi, the 13th
century saint seen as the patron of animals and the environment,
is writing an encyclical on man's relationship with nature.
Since his election in March, 2013, the leader of the world's
1.2 billion Roman Catholics has made many appeals in defence of
the environment.
After the university meeting, Francis said mass for tens of
thousands of people in a stadium.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)