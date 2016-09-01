ROME, Sept 1 Pope Francis called on Thursday for
concerted action against environmental degradation and climate
change, renewing his fierce attack on consumerism and financial
greed, which, he said, were threatening the planet.
A year after publishing the first ever papal document
dedicated to the environment, the pope returned to the subject
calling on Christians to make the defence of nature a core part
of their faith.
"God gave us a bountiful garden, but we have turned it into
a polluted wasteland of debris, desolation and filth," Francis
said in a document released to coincide with the World Day of
Prayer for the Care of Creation.
Born in Argentina, Francis is the first pope from a
developing nation and has placed environmental causes at the
heart of his papacy, denouncing what he sees as a "throwaway"
consumer culture and rampant, market-driven economies.
"Economics and politics, society and culture cannot be
dominated by thinking only of the short-term and immediate
financial or electoral gains," Francis said, suggesting more
ambitious action might be needed to curb climate change.
World leaders agreed at a United Nations summit in Paris
last December to commit to new policies to limit greenhouse-gas
emissions in an effort to stabilise rising temperatures.
Francis welcomed the accord, but said world temperatures
looked liked setting new records this year and urged voters
everywhere to make sure their governments did not backtrack.
"It is up to citizens to insist that this happen, and indeed
to advocate for even more ambitious goals," he said.
He urged the world's one billion Roman Catholic to embrace
ecology, saying defence of the environment should be added to
the so-called acts of mercy, which provide believers with
guiding principles and duties that they are meant to follow.
These centuries-old practices include taking care of the
hungry and sick, burying the dead and teaching the ignorant.
"May the works of mercy also include care for our common
home," Francis said, adding that simple, daily gestures which
broke with "the logic of violence, exploitation and selfishness"
would make a difference.
Even recycling rubbish, switching off lights and using a
car-pool or public transport would help, he said. "We must not
think that these efforts are too small to improve our world."
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Jon Boyle)