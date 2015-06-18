(Add Poland to headline)
WARSAW, June 18 Pope Francis's plunge into the
climate change debate has caused uneasiness in the heartland of
European conservative Catholicism in Poland, exposing the
dilemma for Catholics who are devout but prefer their leaders to
steer clear of "liberal" causes.
The pope's call on Thursday for everyone to take
responsibility to curb global warning is especially awkward for
Poles because they rely heavily on coal, a big contributor to
greenhouse gases, to generate electricity.
A conservative Polish newspaper, Rzeczpospolita, said before
the publication of the encyclical, which was leaked earlier this
week, that the document could be problematic for Poland because
it emphasised the harm to the environment done by burning coal.
"The new encyclical is already being interpreted as an
'anti-coal' document. In the Vatican one can also hear voices
that this encyclical is 'anti-Polish'," the newspaper wrote.
The reaction demonstrates how polarising the document is
liable to be among Catholics around the world. Liberal Catholics
have cheered his stand but conservative believers may bristle.
U.S. presidential candidate Jeb Bush, a convert to Roman
Catholicism, has already said it is not the place of religious
leaders to get involved in setting economic policy.
In a country where the church is revered by most people, few
people were willing to openly criticise Pope Francis. But some
conservatives signalled they did not share his views.
Poland was the birthplace of Pope John Paul II, one of the
most conservative leaders of the church in generations.
Asked about the document, Andrzej Jaworski, a member of
parliament with the Law and Justice conservative opposition
party, said: "The Polish energy sector not only should, but must
be based on coal.
"We can't turn our backs on coal production, building coal
mines, or building coal power plants," said Jaworski, who is
deputy head of parliament's treasury committee.
Poland, home to Europe's largest coal-fired power plant at
Belchatow, has repeatedly blocked European Union efforts to
deepen carbon cuts.
For many Poles, coal is a national security issue. Without
it, the country would need to import much more gas from Russia,
making it dependent on a former overlord which it views with
deep suspicion.
Piotr Naimski, a member of parliament who is drafting energy
policy for Law and Justice, would not comment directly on the
encyclical but said: "All actions related to climate policy
should be based on local needs."
