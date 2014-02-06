PARIS Feb 6 A Harley-Davidson motorbike
sold at auction on Thursday for almost 20 times its estimated
value - because its previous owner was the pope.
Signed "Francesco" on its tank, the Dyna Super Glide sold
for 241,500 euros ($328,300), with a Harley-Davidson leather
jacket, also signed by the pope, going for 57,500 euros, both to
anonymous bidders, auction house Bonhams said.
"It has to be a world record for a 21st century
Harley-Davidson and certainly for a Harley-Davidson leather
jacket," said Ben Walker, head of motorcycles at Bonhams. The
motorbike had a pre-sale estimate of 12,000-15,000 euros.
The items were presented to the head of the Roman Catholic
Church last June by the manufacturer to mark the U.S. brand's
110th anniversary.
In line with his focus on the poor, and his preference for
modest modes of transport - he used to take public transport as
a cardinal in Buenos Aires - Francis donated the motorbike to
Catholic charity Caritas after signing it at a special ceremony
at the Vatican in November.
The proceeds will go towards the renovation of a hostel and
soup kitchen based at Rome's Termini railway station.