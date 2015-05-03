ROME May 3 Pope Francis on Sunday asked a group
of elderly and sick members of Rome's seaside parish to pray for
him because he, too, had grown old and was ailing.
"Pray for me, too, eh," Francis told the parishioners in a
private meeting that was later broadcast by Catholic channel
TV2000.
"I'm a little old and a little sick, but not too much," he
said jokingly, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.
The 78-year-old pope later celebrated a Mass at the Ostia
parish, a beachfront area of the capital.
The comment comes two months after Francis said in an
interview with a Mexican broadcaster: "I have the feeling that
my pontificate will be brief - four or five years, even two or
three. Two have already passed."
While the pope is apparently in good health, there is always
intense attention paid to a pontiff's condition, especially
since Francis's predecessor stepped down in 2013 citing his
advanced age and frailty.
Benedict, now known as Pope Emeritus, became the first head
of the Roman Catholic Church in 600 years to resign instead of
ruling until he died, and Francis has said Benedict's move
should not be considered "an exception, but an institution".
