VATICAN CITY, March 19 Pope Francis on Tuesday
issued a strong appeal for the protection of the environment and
the defence of the weakest members of society, urging the world
to shun, "the omens of destruction and death".
"It means respecting each of God's creatures and respecting
the environment in which we live. It means protecting people,
showing loving concern for each and every person, especially
children, the elderly, those in need, who are often the last we
think about," he said in the homily of his inaugural Mass.
Francis, the former Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina,
took his name in honour of St. Francis of Assisi, a symbol of
poverty, charity and love of nature.
