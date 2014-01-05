By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Jan 5 The Vatican on Sunday denied
Italian media reports that recent comments by Pope Francis
signalled his openness to the legal recognition of same-sex
unions in Italy.
Francis, in a conversation with leaders of religious orders
published by a Jesuit journal on Friday, said the Catholic
Church had to try not to scare away children who live in complex
family situations, such as those whose parents were separated
and those living with gay couples.
Francis gave the example of a little girl in Buenos Aires,
his former diocese, who confided to her teacher the reason she
was always sad was that "my mother's girlfriend doesn't like
me".
The pope told the leaders of religious orders that a great
challenge for the Church would be to reach out to children
living in difficult or unorthodox domestic situations.
"The situation in which we live now provides us with new
challenges which sometimes are difficult for us to understand,"
the pope said, according to the transcript of the conversation.
"How can we proclaim Christ to these boys and girls? How can
we proclaim Christ to a generation that is changing? We must be
careful not to administer a vaccine against faith to them," he
said.
"MANIPULATION"
Italian media on Sunday ran headlines saying the pope's
words were an opening to legal provision for civil unions for
gay couples, a subject of debate in Italy.
Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi told Vatican
Radio that media interpretations were "paradoxical" and a
"manipulation" of the pope's words, particularly as some media
quoted him as speaking specifically of homosexual unions, which
he did not.
Lombardi said the pope was merely "alluding to the suffering
of children" and not taking a stand on the political debate in
Italy.
Since his election in March, however, the pope has avoided
repeating the denunciations of homosexuality pronounced by his
two immediate predecessors, Benedict XVI and John Paul II.
Last month, The Advocate, the oldest gay rights magazine in
the United States, named him 'Person of the Year'. It hailed as
a landmark his response last July to a reporter who asked about
gay people in the Church: "If a person is gay and seeks God and
has goodwill, who am I to judge?"
The Vatican has stressed the pope's words did not change
Church teachings that homosexual tendencies are not sinful but
homosexual acts are.
Still, the gay community and many heterosexuals in the Church
have welcomed what they see as a shift in emphasis and a call
for the Church to be more compassionate and less damning.
