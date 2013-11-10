VATICAN CITY Nov 10 Pope Francis described the
Jewish people as the "big brothers" of his Roman Catholic flock
on Sunday in words of solidarity marking the 75th anniversary of
the Kristallnacht attacks on Jews and their property in Nazi
Germany.
Francis said the state-sponsored ransacking of Jewish homes,
businesses and synagogues, on the night of Nov. 9, 1938, in
which scores of Jewish people were killed, marked a step towards
the Holocaust and should not be forgotten.
"We renew our closeness and solidarity to the Jewish people,
our big brothers, and pray to God that the memory of the past
and of the sins of the past helps us to be always vigilant
against every form of hate and intolerance," Francis told
thousands in St. Peter's Square in his Sunday mass.
The leader of the Roman Catholic Church has pledged good
relations with Jews and his March election was welcomed by the
world's Jewish associations.
Francis co-authored a book on inter-faith dialogue with
Argentine Rabbi Abraham Skorka while he was Archbishop of Buenos
Aires.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Louise Ireland)