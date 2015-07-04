By Girish Gupta
| QUITO, July 4
QUITO, July 4 On the eve of Pope Francis'
arrival, Ecuador's President Rafael Correa lamented on Saturday
"cowardly" anti-government protests which he said were intended
to spoil the first leg of the pontiff's tour of his home region.
Thousands of protesters have for several weeks taken to the
streets over tax rises and alleged autocracy in government. They
turned rowdy on Thursday outside the presidential palace, with
several policemen injured.
"Enough of so much violence, so much cowardice!" Correa, a
charismatic 52-year-old leftist leader in charge of the Andean
nation since 2007, said in his four-hour address.
Correa says the tax changes are targeted only at the
super-wealthy, and alleges political foes are trying to
overthrow his socialist government in the nation of 15 million
people. On his show, he played footage of protesters beating
police shields.
"How sad we have to talk about this before the Pope's
arrival," added the president, whose weekly TV program included
a special jingle to celebrate Francis' arrival.
The Argentine-born pontiff's July 5-13 trip to Ecuador,
Bolivia and Paraguay is his first trip as Pope to
Spanish-speaking South America and also his first time abroad
since a landmark encyclical exhorting defense of the
environment.
PROTESTS HALT FOR POPE
Protest leaders have called a moratorium during the Pope's
four days in Ecuador out of respect for him.
One of them, Andres Paez, was cited by Correa on Saturday as
inciting violence, a claim the opposition legislator fiercely
denied.
"The accusations are a barbarity," Paez said in an interview
as Correa spoke, accusing the president of exploiting the Pope's
visit by mixing welcoming messages with criticism of his
domestic opponents.
"This is a government that has done exactly the opposite of
what it offered to do eight and a half years ago," Paez added,
calling Correa an autocrat who ignored his people.
Celebrated by supporters as a champion of the poor but cast
by critics as an old-style Latin America "caudillo", Correa was
elected in 2006 vowing to spread the country's wealth more
fairly and protect the country's natural riches.
Posters and billboards, some featuring Papal quotes, have
appeared all over Quito - a highland capital mixing colonial
cobbled streets with modern high rises - to celebrate Francis'
arrival. Some Ecuadoreans plan to camp at the main plaza to
welcome him.
A million extra people are expected to flood into Quito and
the coastal city of Guayaquil to see the Pope at large open-air
masses there.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Andrew
Cawthorne and Christian Plumb)