By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Nov 8 Pope Francis on Sunday
condemned the leak of sensitive Vatican documents as a
deplorable crime but said it would not distract him from forging
ahead with reforms at the Holy See.
The leaks are one of the biggest internal scandals to hit
Francis' papacy and were reminiscent of the "Vatileaks" furore
that preceded the resignation of former Pope Benedict in 2013.
The Italian media has dubbed the latest episodes "Vatileaks II".
Making his first public comment about the leaks since the
arrest last week of two people suspected of giving the documents
to Italian journalists, he asked the faithful to continue
praying for the good of the Church.
"I want to tell you that this sad fact will certainly not
distract me from the work of reform that is moving ahead with
the help of my aides and the support of all of you," he told
tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday
blessing.
Last week, the Vatican arrested two people - a high-ranking
Holy See official and an Italian woman who works in public
relations - for allegedly leaking the documents to the authors
of two new books.
Both were members of a commission Francis set up several
months after his election in March 2013 to advise him on
financial and administrative reforms in the Holy See.
"Stealing those documents is a crime, it is a deplorable act
that does not help," he said, adding there was no need to leak
them because change was happening.
BEARING FRUIT
"I commissioned that study myself and I and my aides know
all those documents well already and measures were taken that
have already started to bear fruit," he said in remarkably blunt
comments.
The commission completed its work last year and handed its
report to the pope, who subsequently made changes in Vatican
administration, including the establishment of a new economic
ministry and increased power for Vatican financial regulators.
The Vatican said when the arrests were announced the leaks
represented a "serious betrayal of the trust bestowed by the
pope" on commission members.
It was the third time this year the Vatican has had to deal
with leaks. In June, the pope's encyclical on the environment
was leaked before publication and last month a private letter
from 13 conservative cardinals complaining about a meeting of
bishops on family issues was published by an Italian magazine.
Some Italian commentators have said the leaks, combined with
a false report in an Italian newspaper that the pope had a brain
tumour, were part of a move by conservatives to weaken Francis
by purporting to show he is not in control of the
1.2-billion-member Catholic Church.
Last week's arrests were the first in the Vatican since
Paolo Gabriele, Benedict's butler, was arrested in 2012 for
stealing documents from the pope's desk.
One of the books published last week was by Italian
journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi, whose 2012 book "His Holiness", was
based on leaked documents received from Gabriele.
