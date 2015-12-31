By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Dec 31 The media should give more
space to positive, inspirational stories to counterbalance the
preponderance of evil, violence and hate in the world, Pope
Francis said on Thursday in his year-end message.
Francis led about 10,000 worshippers in a traditional
year-end solemn "Te Deum" vespers service of thanksgiving in St.
Peter's Basilica.
In his brief homily, Francis said the outgoing year had been
marked by many tragedies.
"(There has been) violence, death, unspeakable suffering by
so many innocent people, refugees forced to leaves their
countries, men, women and children without homes, food or means
of support," he said.
But he said there had also been "so many great gestures of
goodness" to help those in need, "even if they are not on
television news programmes (because) good things don't make
news".
He said the media should not allow such gestures of
solidarity to be "obscured by the arrogance of evil".
The Argentine pope, marking the third New Year's season
since his election in 2013, condemned the "insatiable thirst for
power and gratuitous violence" the world had seen in 2015,
without giving examples.
But in his Christmas message last week, he urged the world
to unite to end atrocities by Islamist militants who he said
were causing immense suffering in many countries.
Security has been very tight at the Vatican since the Nov.
13 Paris attacks in which 130 people were killed.
Police are checking the bags of people as they approach the
Vatican area and then have to go through additional,
airport-style screening if they want to enter St. Peter's Square
or St. Peter's Basilica.
Francis also condemned a political corruption scandal that
hit Rome, the city of which he is also bishop. The scandal,
known as "Mafia Capital", has spawned a massive trial with 46
defendants that began last month.
Mobsters, bureaucrats and politicians are accused of
siphoning millions of euros from public contracts for everything
from refugee shelters to trash collection.
The 79-year-old pope, who appears to have held up well
during his numerous public appearances over the Christmas and
New Year's season, is due to celebrate a Mass on Friday in the
basilica to mark the Catholic Church's World Day of
Peace.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Richard Balmforth)