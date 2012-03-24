* Pope attacks 'evil' of drugs, idolatry of money
* Devotees want a message of peace from pope in Mexico
* Rising evangelical challenge in Catholic stronghold
* New book spotlights priest abuse scandal
By Philip Pullella and Mica Rosenberg
LEON, Mexico, March 23 Pope Benedict
arrived in Mexico on Friday promising to "unmask the evil" of
drug trafficking in a country ravaged by gang violence that has
killed 50,000 people in the past five years.
The pope began his three-day visit to the world's
second-most populous Catholic state in the central city of Leon,
where he received one of the most exuberant welcomes of any of
his foreign trips.
Tens of thousands of people, 20 deep in some places, lined
the streets on his 22-mile (35-km) drive through the city.
He touched down in Mexico after making strong statements
aboard his papal plane about the country's spiraling drug war.
"We must do whatever is possible to combat this destructive
evil against humanity and our youth," he told reporters,
referring to the violent conflict between rival drug cartels and
the state that has killed 50,000 people since 2007.
"It is the responsibility of the Church to educate
consciences, to teach moral responsibility and to unmask the
evil, to unmask this idolatry of money which enslaves man, to
unmask the false promises, the lies, the fraud that is behind
drugs," the pope added.
Raising his arms aloft as he exited the plane, Benedict
descended the stairs slowly, holding the handrail. He was
greeted by President Felipe Calderon and a group of children
while crowds cheered and waved Vatican flags.
Addressing the masses gathered at the airport in a steady,
measured tone, the pope, speaking in Spanish, said he had come
as a "pilgrim of faith, of hope, and of love."
"I will pray especially for those in need, particularly
those who suffer because of old and new rivalries, resentments
and all forms of violence," said Benedict, adding that he hoped
his message would also reach Mexicans outside of their homeland.
The bloodshed across Mexico was in the mind of many waiting
to see Benedict in the city, a Roman Catholic stronghold that
has avoided the worst of the brutal turf wars.
Throngs of Catholics dressed in white t-shirts and caps
threw yellow and white confetti, having waited since early
morning to see the pope pass. Many of them were young people let
out of school for the day.
Several stood in front of a large banner that read "Pope,
pray that the violence ends, pray that peace returns."
"Violence is the country's biggest priority. There are some
places where you can't even set foot outside it's so dangerous,"
said 16-year-old Martin Zamora who hung the sign with his
Catholic youth group.
"Many young people have decided to join up with organized
crime instead of fighting it. That's what the pope is coming
here for, to help save young people."
Benedict, who turns 85 next month, will rest for 24 hours to
recover from jet lag. His main message will be
delivered on Sunday at a massive outdoor service that hundreds
of thousands of people are expected to attend.
The pope's strong words on the drug menace should offer
comfort to Calderon, who has staked his reputation on beating
down the cartels. The government's inability to stem the
violence has eroded support for his conservative National Action
Party (PAN), which has strong Catholic roots and faces an uphill
struggle to retain the presidency in elections in July.
Calderon hailed Benedict's arrival, saying it was of great
significance at a time of "many hardships" for Mexico.
"Mexico has suffered, as your Holiness knows well, the
ruthless and cruel violence of organized crime," Calderon said
in his welcome speech, which was followed by a performance of
traditional folk dancers and mariachi musicians.
A survey by polling firm GCE published in the Milenio
newspaper on Friday showed 72 percent of respondents wanted the
pope to speak out on the security situation in Mexico.
ABUSE SCANDALS
Benedict, who also travels to Cuba next week, hopes to rally
the faithful in Mexico, where more and more people are being
lured to evangelical Protestant churches.
The German pope faces a challenge generating the same kind
of fervor as his charismatic Polish predecessor, Pope John Paul
II, who was beloved in Latin America and drew pulsating crowds
when he criss-crossed the region during his 27-year papacy.
Highlighting the growing religious divisions in Mexico, a
large Protestant church in Leon held a service with hundreds of
worshippers on Thursday, prominently displaying a sign that read
"We are not Roman Catholics."
The Vatican has been stung by accusations of child abuse by
priests in parishes around the world - including revelations
about Mexican religious leader Marcial Maciel, who founded a
prominent Catholic order, the Legionaries of Christ.
Maciel, who died in 2008 at the age of 87, was disgraced by
allegations of sexual abuse and drug addiction.
During the pope's visit, religious scholar Bernardo Barranco
will present a new book by ex-Legionaries with scores of leaked
Vatican documents the authors say prove the Holy See knew about
Maciel's molestation of young boys and morphine use for decades.
"The enthusiasm (about the pope's visit) felt in Leon, is
not the same in the rest of the country. The abuses by Father
Maciel have cast a shadow," Barranco said in an interview.
Benedict has apologized for priest abuse in the past but has
no plans to meet Mexican victims. 1
"There is so much suffering in Mexico that to narrowly focus
on just one issue would be extreme," said Father Jorge Martinez,
an official from Mexico's Episcopal Conference, when asked if
the pope would address questions about Maciel's legacy.
The pope heads to Cuba on Monday in a visit meant to bolster
the position of the Church there and help the communist island
move towards democracy.. Communism, he said on
Friday, no longer works in Cuba.
