MEXICO CITY, March 13 The devil is punishing
Mexico with criminal violence, Pope Francis said, just a few
weeks after the Mexican government complained that the Pontiff
had stigmatized the country as a breeding ground for gangland
chaos.
"I think the devil is punishing Mexico with great fury," the
78-year-old Francis told Mexican television in an interview
broadcast late on Thursday when discussing the disappearance and
apparent massacre of 43 Mexican students last year.
Arguing that the devil was angry with Mexico for its
Christian faith, Francis said "everyone had to put their back
into resolving" the criminal malaise afflicting the country.
Mexico, a strongly Roman Catholic nation, has been wracked
by drug violence in the past decade. More than 100,000 people
have died in clashes between Mexican drug gangs and their
battles with security forces over the last eight years.
Last month, a spat flared up when a private email sent by
the Pope was published in which he expressed concern about the
"Mexicanization" of Argentina with drug gang violence.
Mexico quickly sent a letter of protest to the Vatican,
which said it had not meant to offend the country.
"Clearly it is a technical term. It has nothing to do with
the dignity of Mexico. Like when we talk about Balkanization,
neither the Serbs, nor Macedonians nor Croats get angry,"
Francis said, referring to his use of the word Mexicanization.
The disappearance of the 43 trainee teachers in the
southwestern city of Iguala in late September sparked
international condemnation of the security situation in Mexico.
Mexico said the young men were abducted by corrupt police,
handed over to a local drug gang, then incinerated, triggering
President Enrique Pena Nieto's deepest political crisis.
Francis also said in the interview he believes his
pontificate will be short and that he would be ready to resign
like his predecessor rather than rule for life.
