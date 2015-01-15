MANILA Jan 15 Almost 5,000 Filipinos left their
homes every day between 2010 and 2013 to seek work overseas,
government data shows, most hoping to provide an education for
their children and to meet the most basic needs of their
families.
That startling statistic helped make the Philippines one of
the world's largest labour suppliers, mainly to other countries
in Asia and the Middle East, and the fourth-largest recipient of
remittances worldwide.
However, the strain of decades of labour migration has come
with a significant social cost in Asia's largest Catholic
community and likely will be addressed by Pope Francis during
his first visit to the Philippines which starts later on
Thursday.
Francis will meet ordinary Filipinos on Friday, including a
migrant worker's family. About half of the country's 100 million
people have been affected by labour migration.
It is a timely meeting for Francis, who has made defence of
vulnerable migrants and workers a central issue of his papacy.
At an October synod on the family, he urged bishops to find
solutions to the challenges faced daily by families.
"We acknowledge the economic benefits that it brings," said
George Campos, head of Couples for Christ, the largest Catholic
family movement in the Philippines.
"But it would not compensate (for) the loss of the parent
from the children and the stability of the relationship within
the family," he said.
Between 10 million and 12 million Filipinos live and work
overseas. With the average Philippine family comprising five
members, that means at least half the population could depend on
a relative working overseas sending money home to feed, clothe
and educate their families.
Their remittances, which proved resilient during global
economic crises, continue setting yearly records and account for
about 9 percent of Philippine GDP.
However, the social costs of such large-scale labour
migration include the alienation of parents from their children
and the breakdown of families.
Infidelity and marriage annulment cases have risen over the
years - there is no divorce in the Philippines - although there
are no official figures.
"From experience, the number one problem of couples is
infidelity," said Father Resty Ogsimer, executive secretary of
the Catholic Church-based migrant welfare group ECMI.
Cases of workers being duped into human trafficking and
prostitution also appear to be on the rise. Ogsimer said
Filipinos often fell victim to human trafficking after leaving
through unofficial channels via southwestern Zamboanga province
on the way to Malaysia and elsewhere.
That is borne out by the case of a 29-year old mother of two
who left in June 2012 after a Filipino recruiter and family
friend promised her work with a theatre group in Singapore.
The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was sold
as a prostitute in the Johor Bahru region of Malaysia.
She returned to the Philippines a month later, battered and
bruised and with an injured knee after she escaped from a walled
compound where she was held by her recruiters.
A few months after her return, she separated from her
husband, who she said took their youngest child and never
returned.
There are more unexpected problems, authorities say, with
families becoming accustomed to spending money they would not
normally have and workers getting into debt to maintain
new-found lifestyles.
The Church acknowledges the problems and ECMI has sought to
create ministries helping migrants' families in Catholic
dioceses around the Philippines over the past five years,
Ogsimer said.
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said the Church must help
children and spouses left behind to keep their families intact.
"It is a pastoral concern," Tagle said last week.
