Accompanies Special Report
By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor
VATICAN CITY, March 27 Francis of Assisi began
his saintly career following what he said was God's command:
"Rebuild my Church." The new pope who took his name heard the
same message from the cardinals who elected him.
The 13th-century Francis toured the Italian countryside
repairing dilapidated chapels before realising his mission was
to change the whole Roman Catholic Church.
At 76, Pope Francis does not have as much time to get to
work.
What the first Jesuit pope has is management experience in
his native Argentina as head of the Jesuit province and chairman
of the national bishops conference. As archbishop of Buenos
Aires, he dealt with everything from poverty to national
politics.
"He's been at the top of the organisation, but he's not been
tamed by that," says Rev James Hanvey, a Jesuit theologian. "In
management speak, he's held to the core values. He wants us all
to refocus on the core values."
Bergoglio's record shows he has strong convictions and is
not afraid to take unpopular decisions. Jose Maria Poirier,
editor of the lay Catholic monthly Criterio in Buenos Aires,
said Church staff there described him as an "attentive, human
and considerate" boss who is also demanding, has little patience
for bureaucracy, and appoints talented assistants.
His predecessor Benedict's failure in this regard was partly
to blame for the infighting that crippled the Curia bureaucracy
and came to light in leaked Vatican documents last year.
SHAKEUP IN THE CURIA
The first hint Francis gave of plans to change the Curia
came three days after his election when he reappointed its top
bureaucrats temporarily rather than permanently, as Benedict did
after being elected in 2005.
With his humble style, the pope has begun deflating the
imperial side of the Vatican, which resembles a Renaissance
monarchy with an absolute sovereign, a coterie of close advisers
and Curia departments that answer to the pope but often don't
talk to each other.
Francis's references to himself simply as the bishop of
Rome - the position from which his papal authority flows - hints
at a willingness to involve the hierarchy around the globe in
running the world's largest church.
Hanvey said a first step would be to call heads of national
bishops conferences around the world to meet regularly in Rome
as advisers. This was proposed by the Second Vatican Council
(1962-1965), but Popes John Paul and Benedict used it so rarely
that some bishops complained they were being "treated like altar
boys" rather than senior colleagues.
The Curia needs regular cabinet meetings, more international
staffers to overcome its domination by Italian clerics and a
full work day rather than schedules that end in early afternoon,
U.S. theologian George Weigel said.
It has only two women in senior posts, another aspect of the
Curia critics say needs to be changed.
One overlooked fact is that the Curia, with just over 2,000
employees, is actually understaffed. "They're overwhelmed,"
said one senior figure from another religion in contact with the
Curia, who asked not to be named.
WAITING FOR OTHER SIGNALS
The opaque operations at the Vatican bank, known as the
Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), were widely discussed
among cardinals ahead of the conclave. Francis has criticised
globalisation and unfettered capitalism in the past, so he may
take a critical look at the bank, but he has not indicated his
plans.
The book "His Holiness," which published the leaked Vatican
documents last year, detailed alleged corruption, inflated
prices for work in the Vatican and clashes over the management
at the bank.
The Council of Europe and the Bank of Italy have criticised
it for lax anti-money-laundering controls and oversight, two
areas where the Vatican says it is improving.
Critics also say the Church has not compensated victims of
sexual abuse enough or held bishops sufficiently responsible
for covering up cases. Francis would quickly tarnish his
compassionate image if he did not go beyond the apologies and
meetings with victims that Benedict pioneered.
Reputed to be a theological conservative, Francis has
criticised Argentina's government for legalising same-sex
marriage, opposes abortion and women priests and defends the
celibacy rule for male clergy. But he has also upbraided priests
who refused to baptise babies of unmarried mothers. He has
admitted to being "dazzled" by a young lady while in the
seminary and said he helps priests who struggle with their vow
of celibacy.
All this suggests a softer edge to some of his positions.
"Benedict was clearly labelled" as a doctrinaire conservative,
said Italian theologian Massimo Faggioli. "It will be easier for
(Francis) to say things without the audience having a ready
response."