* Vatican says Italian media trying to meddle in conclave
* Italian newspapers have been full of unsourced reports of
conspiracies
* Benedict to resign on Thursday, first papal abdication in
six centuries
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Feb 23 The Vatican on Saturday
accused the Italian media of spreading "false and damaging"
reports in what it condemned as a deplorable attempt to
influence cardinals who will meet in a secret conclave next
month to elect a new pope.
Since Pope Benedict announced his resignation on Feb. 11,
Italian newspapers have been full of rumours about conspiracies,
secret reports and lobbies in the Vatican that they say pushed
the pope to abdicate.
"It is deplorable that, as we draw closer to the time of the
beginning of the conclave ... that there be a widespread
distribution of often unverified, unverifiable or completely
false news stories that cause serious damage to persons and
institutions," a Vatican statement said.
The Italian reports have painted an unflattering picture of
the Vatican's central administration, known as the Curia,
depicting it as being full of prelates more concerned with their
careers than serving the Church or the pope.
Some Church officials, speaking privately, have said foreign
cardinals coming to Rome to choose the next pope have been
alarmed over reports of corruption and might be inclined to
elect someone not connected with the Curia, which is
predominantly Italian.
The Vatican statement said the Italian media reports were an
attempt to influence the outcome of the conclave through
negative public opinion much like states and kings tried to
influence papal elections centuries ago.
The pope has announced that he will step down on Feb. 28,
becoming the first pontiff to abdicate in some six centuries.
The 85-year-old Benedict said his failing health no longer
enabled him to run the 1.2-billion-member Roman Catholic Church
as he would like.
DISCREDITING THE CHURCH
In a separate statement, Father Federico Lombardi, the
Vatican spokesman, said the reports were trying to "discredit
the Church and its government" ahead of the conclave.
Italy's Repubblica newspaper ran a series of unsourced
stories this week about the alleged contents of a secret report
prepared for the pope by a commission of three cardinals who
investigated the so-called Vatileaks scandal last year.
Paolo Gabriele, the pope's butler, was convicted of stealing
personal papal documents and leaking them to the media. He was
jailed and later pardoned by the pope.
The documents alleged corruption in the Vatican and
infighting over the running of its bank, which has been at the
heart of a series of scandals in past decades.
On Friday the Vatican denied Italian media reports that
Benedict's decision to send a senior official to a new post in
Latin America was linked to the secret report about leaked papal
papers.
The Vatican said the transfer to Colombia of Monsignor
Ettore Balestrero, an Italian who holds a post roughly
equivalent to deputy foreign minister, was a promotion and had
been decided weeks ago. Balestrero will be promoted to
archbishop and made ambassador in Bogota.
Those reports said Balestrero was being sent away from the
Vatican because he figured in the secret report.
On Saturday, as part of his last activities before his
resignation in five days, Benedict ended a week-long Lenten
spiritual retreat in the Vatican and held a farewell meeting
with Italy's president.
On Sunday he will hold his last Sunday blessing. He will
hold his last general audience on Wednesday and meet with
cardinals on Thursday morning before he resigns on Thursday.
He will first go to the papal summer retreat at Castel
Gandolfo south of Rome and then move to a convent inside the
Vatican in April after the building is renovated.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Rosalind Russell)