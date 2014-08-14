* First papal visit to Asia in 15 years
* Pope flies over China, sends good will message to Xi
* N. Korea tests rockets shortly before pope's arrival
* Pope calls for reconciliation, stability on peninsula
(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Philip Pullella and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Aug 14 Pope Francis sent an unprecedented
message of good will to China on Thursday before touching down
in Seoul, but the first papal trip to Asia in 15 years got off
to a shaky start with the news some Chinese had been barred from
joining a youth celebration.
About half of more than 100 Chinese who had planned to
attend an Asian Youth Day event during the pope's visit are
unable to attend due to "a complicated situation inside
China", Heo Young-yeop, spokesman for the Committee for the
Papal Visit to Korea, told reporters.
He declined to give further details, citing their safety.
Another organiser, who declined to be identified, said some of
the would-be attendees had been arrested by Chinese authorities.
Beijing rejects Vatican authority over its Catholics.
China's Foreign Ministry said it had "noted" the Pope's
position, and repeated its position that Beijing was sincere
about wanting to improve relations with the Vatican.
"We are willing to keep working hard with the Vatican to
carry out constructive dialogue and push for the improvement of
bilateral ties," the ministry said in a statement faxed to
Reuters, but did not address the issue of Chinese barred from
attending the youth event.
As the pope's plane approached South Korean airspace off the
west of the peninsula, North Korea test fired three short-range
rockets into the sea off its east coast, according to South
Korea's defence ministry.
The test site was hundreds of kilometres away from the
pope's plane. North Korea fired two more projectiles from the
same location early on Thursday afternoon.
The North has tested an unprecedented number of rockets and
missiles this year and has in recent weeks said the launches
were in retaliation to U.S.-South Korean military exercises
scheduled to start on Monday.
Pyongyang often stages such tests when rival South Korea is
in the global spotlight, in what is seen as a means to grab a
share of the attention.
CHINA FOCUS
The Argentine pope will spend five days in South Korea,
meeting some of the country's five million Catholics on the
first trip by a pontiff to Asia since 1999, but much of the
attention will be on the Vatican's relations with China.
"Upon entering Chinese air space, I extend best wishes to
your Excellency and your fellow citizens and I invoke the divine
blessing of peace and well-being upon the nation," he said in a
radio message to President Xi Jinping.
It was the first time a pope had been allowed to fly over
China on Asian tours. His predecessor John Paul II had to avoid
Chinese airspace because of the fraught relations between
Beijing and the Vatican.
The Vatican has had no formal relations with China since
shortly after the Communist Party took power in 1949. The
Catholic Church in China is divided into two communities: an
"official" Church known as the "Patriotic Association"
answerable to the Party, and an underground Church that swears
allegiance only to the pope in Rome.
Ren Dahai, director of Jinde Charities, a Catholic charity
in China, said he had heard that some Chinese Catholics had been
restricted from traveling to South Korea and some had been
allowed to go, and that the matter had been a hot topic of
discussion among Chinese Catholics in the last two days.
Some of the travelers had been stopped at airports and
prevented from passing through customs, Ren said he had heard.
"This seems to me like it's dependent on the local
government and the ideas and practices of local officials," Ren
told Reuters by telephone from northern Hebei province, a
Catholic stronghold.
"Some places will be stricter, while some will be looser."
Anthony Lam, a senior researcher at the Holy Spirit Study
Centre in Hong Kong, an organ of the Diocese of Hong Kong, said
Chinese authorities had warned more than 100 Chinese Catholics
not to go to Seoul but said he was not aware of any arrests.
"Local officials will tell them: 'You should cooperate with
us and not go to Seoul this time. Otherwise, you would know the
costs'," Lam said in a phone interview. He said he had the
information from "different channels" but declined to specify
further.
"At least 10 days ago, or two weeks, the government started
lobbying them not to go and later on gave them warnings."
NORTH KOREA CRACKDOWN
North Korea had turned down an invitation from the South
Korean Catholic church for members of its state-run Korean
Catholic Association to attend a papal mass on Monday in Seoul,
citing the start of the joint U.S.-South Korean military drills.
Francis called for efforts towards reconciliation and
stability on the Korean peninsula, divided since the 1950-53
Korean war, which left millions of families separated.
"Korea's quest for peace is a cause close to our hearts, for
it affects the stability of the entire area and indeed of our
whole war-weary world," he said in remarks during an appearance
with South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the presidential
Blue House.
Missionaries and aid groups have described a crackdown in
recent months by China on Christian charity groups near its
border with North Korea. The sweep is believed to be aimed at
closing off support to North Koreans who flee persecution and
poverty in their homeland and illegally enter China before going
on to other nations, usually ending up in South Korea.
China is North Korea's main ally.
(Additional reporting by James Pearson in Seoul, Ben Blanchard
and Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing; Editing by Tony Munroe, Jeremy
Laurence and Clarence Fernandez)