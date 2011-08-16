* Protests fuelled by climate of economic hardship
* Protest called in central Madrid ahead of Pope's arrival
* "Indignant Ones", gays, lesbians expected to join in
* Police arrest suspect planning attack on protest
By Judy MacInnes
MADRID, Aug 16 While thousands gather in Madrid
at a lavish welcome offered to Pope Benedict for a Roman
Catholic youth festival this week, protesters are planning to
march to complain over its cost at a time of economic hardship.
Those upset by the papal visit include the "Los Indignados"
(Indignant Ones) movement, whose mostly young supporters
occupied Madrid's central Puerta del Sol square in May to
protest against government spending cuts, economic woes, and 21
percent unemployment.
Tension surrounding the six-day event increased on Tuesday
when Spanish police arrested a chemistry research student
suspected of planning a gas attack on demonstrations against the
pope's visit and the public money invested in the celebrations.
Police have confiscated a computer and chemical formulae
which are unrelated to the overseas student's studies and say he
was attempting to recruit attackers for a planned assault on
Wednesday's protest using asphyxiant gases and other chemicals.
Critics of the papal visit include Spain's disaffected
youth, as well as gay, lesbian and transgender groups, atheists
and even some Spanish priests, who all question the costs, as
well as what they see as unseemly corporate sponsorship.
"We are not organising a protest against the Pope but to
complain about an event which is very expensive in times of
crisis and high unemployment," said Evaristo Villar, a priest
and member of Redes Cristianos, which will stage a protest on
Wednesday night on the eve of the Pope's arrival.
"An event of this kind has no place in a country with five
million unemployed," he said.
One specific grievance has been special reductions on public
transport for visiting pilgrims when locals are being charged up
to 50 percent more for a single bus or metro ticket.
Organisers of the World Youth Day (WYD) festival say the
young pilgrims camping out in community halls and churches
during the festivities will be paying for the event and that it
will generate about 100 million euros for state coffers.
"WYD is a unique opportunity for the Spanish economy, at
zero cost to taxpayers," said Fernando Gimenez Barriocanal, WYD
Chief Financial Officer.
Critics have put the costs at around 100 million euros but
the government has declined to give a figure for how much the
papal visit will set back the state.
A government spokeswoman said most of the costs were on
extra security, including putting thousands of extra police on
the streets of Madrid, while a police trade union has put the
extra security costs during the visit at 2.5 million euros.
Spanish priests complained in June about the high-profile
corporate sponsorship deals surrounding the Pope's visit, saying
it made the church look privileged.
Corporate logos of the companies, including the euro zone's
biggest bank Santander , Telefonica and Coca
Cola amongst others fill the official website.
Opponents of the event say individual and corporate sponsors
will receive up to 90 percent of their donations back in tax
rebates, leaving the taxpayer to foot much of the final bill.
GAYS, LESBIANS JOIN IN
Local gay and lesbian groups and pro-abortion campaigners
are expected to join in the protests.
Spain's Catholic Church, whose image was stained by its
close relationship with General Francisco Franco during his
36-year dictatorship, has clashed with the Socialist government
of Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero over gay rights and
abortion.
In 2005, Spain became the third country in the world to
legalise gay marriage. The law, promoted by Zapatero despite
opposition from the church, allows married gay couples to adopt
children, something which is anathema to the Vatican.
When Benedict last visited Spain in November 2010, he was
met by hundreds of gay protesters who kissed publicly when he
arrived to consecrate Barcelona's Sagrada Familia cathedral.
Benedict's schedule includes a visit on Friday to El
Escorial, a town outside Madrid that is near the Franco monument
of Valle de los Caidos.
But the highlight will be the youth festival's closing mass
on Sunday in the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome, where a vast gold-
lacquered tree designed to protect the pontiff from the blazing
Spanish sun dominates the altar.
The mass is expected to draw about two million people.
Two hundred white portable confessional cabins lined central
Madrid's Retiro Park, sealed off with police tape, ready for
mass confessions on Saturday in a 'Celebration of Forgiveness'.
Badu Holguin Del Orbe, 40, who had come from the Dominican
Republic to see the Pope, dismissed the protestors' concerns.
"We also have a serious economic crisis in Latin America.
You can't imagine what it means for us to have to save for two
or three years for a ticket to come here to pay witness to our
faith," he said.
