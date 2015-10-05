* Pope addresses first working session of synod
* Church should not be seduced by fads but have courage to
change
* Bishops will write reports for possible papal document on
family
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Oct 5 Pope Francis told a key
Roman Catholic meeting on family issues on Monday that the
Church should not be a hidebound "museum of memories" but have
the courage to change if that is what God wanted.
The three-week meeting of bishops from the around the world,
known as a synod, will discuss ways to defend the traditional
family while seeking common ground with disaffected Catholics
such as homosexuals and those divorced.
The gathering, attended by some 300 bishops and delegates,
has been preceded by intense jockeying between conservatives and
liberals on a number of sensitive issues.
In his address to open the first working session, Francis
said the bishops should not just talk but try to listen to what
God wanted for the Church of 1.2 billion members.
In a nod to conservatives, he called for courage that "does
not let itself be intimidated by the seductions of the world"
and passing fads.
But, in what appeared to be a reference to unbending
traditionalists, he said the bishops should also beware of the
"hardening of some hearts, which despite good intentions, keep
people away from God".
He said Christian faith was "not a museum to look at and
save" but should be a source of inspiration. Francis called on
the bishops to have "courage to bring life and not make our
Christian life a museum of memories".
The bishops, who are meeting behind closed doors, will
submit reports to the pope. He may use these to write his own
document, known an Apostolic Exhortation, on family issues.
One key topic at the synod will be how to involve Catholics
who have divorced and remarried in civil ceremonies.
They are considered by the Church to be still married to
their first spouse and living in a state of sin. Some bishops
want a change to the rules that bar them from receiving
sacraments such as communion.
Last month, Francis made it simpler and swifter for
Catholics to secure a marriage annulment, the most radical such
reform for 250 years. He told bishops to be more welcoming to
divorced couples.
Another topic will be the place of homosexual Catholics.
The immediate run-up to the synod has been dominated by gay
issues.
On the eve of the gathering, the Vatican dismissed a Polish
priest from his Holy See job after he came out as gay and called
for changes in Catholic teachings against homosexual
activity.
Conservative Catholics held a conference in Rome just before
the synod started on how homosexuals can live by Church rules
that they should be chaste, while Catholic gay activists held
another demanding full acceptance of active gays in the Church.
In its explanation of the firing of the Polish monsignor on
Saturday, the Vatican said his very public coming out was
intended to put undue media pressure on the synod.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Ralph Boulton)